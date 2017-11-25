'Small Business Saturday' kicks off in downtown Westfield

Black Friday brought millions of shoppers to malls and big box stores in search for some deals but today it's all about locally owned stores here in western Mass. because it's 'Small Business Saturday.'

In Westfield Businesses will be celebrating in their own special way.

Plenty of the downtown shops here in Westfield will be open and continuing those great deals people could take advantage of yesterday…it also happens to kick off 'Dickens Days in Westfield and that means these businesses will be doing this for quite some time.

Across the country businesses will be taking part in this day of sales…which began back in 2010 as a way to counter Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Beginning at 10 a.m. The 'Stocking Stuffer Stroll' kick-off will begin both on and off the Elm Street corridor and from Amelia Park to Depot Square.

The downtown area will be buzzing with holiday cheer as music plays outside of storefronts and inside are sales and even some "delectable treats" we've been told.

There will also be giveaways at some of these stores…and raffles to win big time prizes.

Now this week’s long celebration of community will cap off it's opening day with a tree lighting ceremony in Park Square by the mayor and Noah Lis, from the singing competition show "The Voice".

Tomorrow the celebration continues with an arts and crafts fair at Westfield Technical Academy.

