Western Mass Brews: Wine, cheese, beer and chocolate for lung cancer research

It's happening on Tuesday night at Tucker's Restaurant on College Highway in Southwick. The money raised goes towards lung cancer research and we're getting a sneak peak at some of the delicious beer you'll find at this event!

Enjoy the holiday season as you taste wine, cheese, chocolate and beer and at the same time, give back to others.

The Liptak family is holding the event to raise funds for the American Lung Associations Lung Force research initiatives. 160,000 people pass away from lung cancer every year making it one of the deadliest cancers.

The tasting is slated for Tuesday, November 28th and it goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker's restaurant.

If you're interested in enjoying great company and tasty food, get tickets for the event right here, just click.

