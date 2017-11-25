A chilly start but a mild afternoon on the way

Another chilly start out there this morning but a mild afternoon is on tap with skies becoming partly sunny. A weak cold front will push through the region tonight and it will bring breezy and colder conditions to the area tomorrow.

Skies will start out mostly sunny this morning but with the cold front approaching skies will become partly sunny this afternoon. With a southerly breeze mild air will push in and temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 50s, well above normal for this time of year.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as the cold front works through. There is not much moisture associated with the front so there is just the chance for a isolated shower. Many of us will remain dry. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower to middle 30s.



Skies become partly to mostly sunny on Sunday behind the cold front and it will also become rather breezy and much cooler. Highs on Sunday will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s but when you factor in the breeze out of the northwest, it will feel even colder. It looks like our dry conditions will stick around for the start of the new work week.

