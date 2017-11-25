Police investigate vandalism at Springfield cemetery

14 headstones toppled over, the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese calls it "vandalism," now Springfield Police are investigating.

This happened at St. Michael's Cemetery off of State Street this past Monday night, the Diocese believes. They discovered more than a dozen headstones knocked over on Tuesday.

Representative Mark Dupont explained to Western Mass News that these are smaller style headstones.

"Larger stones are quiet heavy, hard to push over, smaller stones you could...imagine it would take a few people," Dupont told us Saturday morning.

Luckily, no major damage was done, but they all need to be put back on their bases.

"Few thousand dollars to put the stones back on their bases. The cemetery will bear the cost of that," he noted.

The larger cost though is not a financial one, but rather a personal one.

"The families that come by to pay their respects and then see this...that's really the big issue here," Dupont explained.

The Springfield Diocese says these 14 stones were "intentionally knocked down" and that "it is vandalism" so they contacted police and filed a report. Do you know who knocked these headstones over? If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

