Power outage in Springfield leaves over 1,000 without electricity

Over a thousand Eversource customers lost power in Springfield Saturday morning.

A viewer who reached out to Western Mass News gave the area of Carew Street, as a location of where this is happening. Eversource confirms, adding Liberty Street was also hit by the power outage due to problems with an underground cable.

We're being told the outage lasted for a few hours.

According to the Eversource Outage Map at about 11 a.m. Saturday, 1,071 customers were without electricity.

Western Mass News reached out to the electric company and we were told crews were looking into the problem. Power was expected to be restored to customers at about 11:30 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday 518 customers were still without power according to the outage map, however that number was steadily decreasing.

Eversource reports they expect these final 500 plus customers, to have power restored by about 3 p.m.

