Missing Washington, MA man found alive in state forest

The 69-year-old Washington, Massachusetts man who went missing Friday and caused State Police to issue a Silver Alert has been found alive.

State Police wrote on their Twitter account Saturday night and said Frederick Oliver was found in a state forest.

Mr. Oliver, a diabetic, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation.

UPDATE Missing SILVER Alert subject Frderick OLIVER has been located in the state forest and has been transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. Troopers located the subject with assistance of Fire Personnel with ATVs. Thanks to all who read/retweeted the Alert. https://t.co/fWKWXwCB0c — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2017

