Missing Washington, MA man found alive in state forest - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Missing Washington, MA man found alive in state forest

Posted: Updated:
(photo courtesy State Police) (photo courtesy State Police)
WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The 69-year-old Washington, Massachusetts man who went missing Friday and caused State Police to issue a Silver Alert has been found alive.

State Police wrote on their Twitter account Saturday night and said Frederick Oliver was found in a state forest.

Mr. Oliver, a diabetic, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.