State Police issue Silver Alert for missing man from Berkshire County

A 69-year-old man from Washington, Massachusetts is missing and State Police have issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding him.

Take a good look at the photo to your right. This is Frederick Oliver and he's from Berkshire County.

Have you seen him? If so call 9-1-1 immediately.

State Police say Frederick Oliver is 5'10" with gray hair and that he has diabetes and is on oxygen.

Frederick was last heard from at 6:30 p.m. Friday when he called his wife.

"At the time Mr. Oliver stated he was on East New Lenox Road, his vehicle had become stuck," explained State Police in their Silver Alert.

The vehicle he was driving is a white 1998 Chevrolet Van with a MA license plate number of 9ZL690.

Anyone with information should contact Massachusetts State Police, Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.

