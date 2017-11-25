Fire destroys 2-car garage in Granby

Several emergency crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire inside a two-car garage in Granby this afternoon.

Firefighters from South Hadley and Ludlow responded to assist Granby with battling the fire around 1:12 p.m. on Fonge Pond Road.

The Granby Fire Department said the fire was put out in less than twenty minutes. No injuries were reported, but the garage was completely destroyed.

Fire officials told Western Mass New some of the vinyl siding on the house was melted from the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

