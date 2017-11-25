Firefighters called to a report of a garage fire in Granby

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in Granby this afternoon.

According to the Granby Police Department dispatcher, the call came in as a "garage fire."

The dispatcher also told Western Mass News that they do have a couple of different towns providing mutual aid.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday. This is on Forge Pond Road.

South Hadley and Ludlow fire departments confirmed with us that they were called to the scene.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information about this fire becomes available, we'll update this story.

