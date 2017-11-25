Springfield Police teach children how to ice skate

On Saturday, members of the Springfield Police Department invited children of all ages to come out and join them on the ice.

The event is part of the 21st annual Learn to Skate program in memory of Springfield Police Officer Stephen O'Brien.

This program will kick off every Saturday at the Cyr Arena in Forest Park until January 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Children are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. and should bring a properly fitted bike or hockey helmet and gloves.

The event is free and open to everyone.

For more information, please contact Springfield Police Media Relations Specialist Ryan Walsh at 413-735-1571.

