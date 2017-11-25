1 transported following rollover accident on I-91 in Holyoke

The left lane on I-91 North at Exit 17 in Holyoke has reopened following a single-car accident Saturday night.

Western Mass News was told the vehicle ended up on its side around 7 p.m. No word yet if anyone was hurt.

Traffic was backed up to Exit 16.

Western Mass News will update with more information once it becomes available.

