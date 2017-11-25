Single-vehicle accident closes lane on I-91 North in Holyoke

State Police have closed the left lane on I-91 North at Exit 17 in Holyoke due to a single-car accident.
Western Mass News was told the vehicle ended up on its side around 7 p.m. No word yet if anyone was hurt or when the lane will be reopened.
Traffic is currently backed up to Exit 16.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information once it becomes available.
