SUV crashes into Springfield apartment building

Springfield police are investigating after no one was found inside a SUV that crashed into a Central Street apartment building Saturday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the SUV hit a parked car, then the building on 71 Central Street just before 9 p.m.

Walsh told Western Mass News everyone inside the SUV fled from the scene.

It's unknown at this time how many people were involved or if anyone was hurt.

