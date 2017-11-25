Christmas tree sales booming in western Mass.

Many are decking the halls this weekend, and with that means Christmas tree sales have local farm and retailers busy as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Paul Bunyon’s Nursery in Chicopee was bustling with activity this weekend.

“We’ve had a busy day today! Lots of work getting done around here, lots of beautiful Christmas trees heading to people’s homes. Makes us really happy,” said Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyon’s Nursery.

Christmas trees are big business. Consumers dish out about $1.2 billion on real Christmas trees every year. There are certainly plenty types of trees.



“Frasier firs, conocolon firs, balsam firs. Those are all trees that have very good reputations for holding their needles for long periods of time,” said Lopes.

Nearly 35 million Christmas trees will be harvested this year. For many families, picking out their tree kicks off the holiday season.

“They’ve been coming here since they were a little kid. Their parents brought them here. It’s a nice tradition for families to follow,” said Lopes.