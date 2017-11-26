A breezy and much colder end to the holiday weekend

After a couple of milder days it's going to be a breezy and much cooler end to the holiday weekend. While we are looking at a mainly dry start to the work week we will be watching a coastal low for late this week which could bring some rain to the region by Friday.

Skies become partly to mostly sunny today behind a cold front and it will also become rather breezy and much cooler. We could see a few snow flurries or even a snow shower this morning, mainly in Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires. We will see northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with some occasional gusts to 25 mph. Highs today will only top out in the lower 40s but when you factor in the breeze, it will feel even colder.

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and once again there is the chance for a flurry. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 20s with diminishing winds. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

It looks like much of this week will remain dry though we will be watching for the potential of a coastal low to affect the region as we head toward the end of the week and into next weekend. It looks like we would be on the warm side of this system so we would be looking at a rain event.

