MEMA: Truckloads of donated goods being sent to Puerto Rico

It's been more than 2 months since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, but despite weeks passing, relief efforts are still very much needed.

MEMA announced Sunday morning they're assisting with those efforts by sending truckloads of donated goods down to Florida where the items will then be loaded onto cargo ships headed for Puerto Rico.

"The 264 pallets of goods, consisting of bottled water, canned goods and non-perishable food, baby food and diapers, flashlights and batteries, and personal hygiene products, were donated at community events across the state..." explained MEMA.

The donations were collected by the National Guard and brought to a warehouse at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to be stored.

On Monday, multiple trucks will be loaded up before making the trip to Florida. Once the goods are shipped to Puerto Rico, hurricane survivors will be able to get those items through disaster relief organizations.

Donation efforts for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico have been steady over the last number of weeks including at local schools and with the help of local Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.