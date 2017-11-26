Police investigate after TD Bank robbed in Chicopee

The TD Bank on Meadow Street in Chicopee was robbed Sunday and police say there was a weapon shown.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk confirmed the robbery with Western Mass News just after noon Sunday.

He says the male "party was masked" and that he did "show a weapon."

The suspect then fled the area.

Further details on the bank robbery or a description of the suspect, weren't immediately available.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).

As soon as more details comes into our newsroom, we'll update this story. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.

