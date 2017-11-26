Springfield Police: Man shot in the buttocks, drove himself to Mercy

A man from Connecticut showed up at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield overnight with a gunshot wound, police report.

According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, the 'ShotSpotter' activated for Taylor Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

This was for a parking lot outside of 361 Taylor St.

"28-year-old Hartford man shot in the buttocks," explained Walsh.

The man then drove himself to Mercy hospital with what police describe as "non-life threatening injuries."

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

