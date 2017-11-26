Police: Two armed robberies in Chicopee connected to same suspect

Anyone who knows this suspect call Chicopee police at (413)594-1740 (Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police)

Chicopee police are investigating after two armed robberies occurred within hours of each other on Sunday.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department said detectives believe the suspect that robbed the Basics Plus Mini Mart on East Street is the same person that robbed the TD Bank on Meadow Street.

Wilk said officers arrived to the Basics Plus Mini Mart at 6:30 a.m. after it was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim described the suspect to police as a light skin male, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a mask.

At 11:50 this morning, almost five hours prior to the robbery on East Street, the TD Bank on Meadow Street was also robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect, according to Wilk.

“Our detectives are actively investigating both cases, and there is a strong possibility these two suspects are the same person. He is believed to be a white male, approximately 5'5-5'8 tall. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer Buick vehicle,” said Wilk.

Officer Wilk posted surveillance video of the suspect in the Basics Plus Mini Mart robbery, which you can view on their Facebook page here.

Anyone who has information on the suspect, or the vehicle, is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).

