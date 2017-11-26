Springfield residents, Mayor Sarno light up Forest Park's Christmas tree

The city of Springfield has hosted a number of events to get people ready for the holiday season, and Sunday night marked another Christmas tradition in the city.

Every year, the lighting of the 'X tree' on Belmont Avenue carries nothing but holiday cheer.

The Forest Park Civic Association, along with residents of Springfield met at the Café Christo to kick off the seventh annual celebration.

Local business owners from Forest Park were in attendance, including elected officials such as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Volunteers for the Forest Park Civic Association are the core of residents dedicated to improving the neighborhood.



Those residents said the lighting of the 'X tree' is the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season, and more importantly, brings the Forest Park neighborhood together.

"We love to have events that really showcase the diversity of Forest Park and feel the 'X' is great and is the center of our neighborhood and really brings all sides together. Lighting that up during the holiday season is just really special to us," said Laura Walsh, President of the Forest Park Civic Association.

The tree is at the intersection of Belmont and Sumner Avenue and will be on display until New Years day.

