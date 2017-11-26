Construction expected to cause delays in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow

A months-long water main construction project in East Longmeadow is expected to cause delays on Monday.

The construction on Maple Street will also impact drivers in Longmeadow as well.

Longmeadow Police are warning drivers to avoid the Dwight Road and Williams Street intersection, as traffic will be delayed in that area.

The project is scheduled to go on until January of 2018. Police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route while the construction is underway.

