Sunderland police seek attempted armed robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Sunderland police seek attempted armed robbery suspect

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Sunderland Police are looking to identify a suspect who attempted to rob the Sunderland Market on Saturday.

According to a post on the Sunderland Police Department's Facebook page, a woman entered the store on Route 116 after midnight and demanded to get money from the register.

Police said after she wasn't able to get any money, she left heading towards the Squire Village area.

They're asking anyone with information on the woman or the robbery is asked to contact their dispatch center at 413-625-8200 or Sunderland Police at 413-665-7036.

