A dry start to the work week with gradually moderating temperatures

A mostly cloudy and cold night is on the way with diminishing winds. High pressure will build into the region and bring several dry days with gradually moderating temperatures. A coastal low could bring some appreciable rainfall Friday into Saturday.

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and once again there is the chance for a flurry as a weak trough approaches. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 20s with diminishing winds. Sunshine returns on Monday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in with highs topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

It looks like much of this week will remain dry though we will be watching for the potential of a coastal low to affect the region as we head toward the end of the week and into next weekend. It looks like we would be on the warm side of this system so we would be looking at a rain event.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.