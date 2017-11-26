Diocese of Springfield distributes $300,000 to 17 groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is distributing about $300,000 raised during its annual appeal to 17 social service agencies, ministries and other programs in the region.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski says the grant money will help people in danger, in despair and anti-abortion causes.

The 2017 appeal has already raised more than $2.6 million from almost 17,000 donors.

The largest grant of $30,000 is going to the Providence Behavior Health Hospital, a mental health facility in Holyoke.

Jericho, a Holyoke-based organization that helps people with disabilities; and Bethlehem House in Easthampton, which provides pregnancy services, are each getting a $25,000 grant.

The remaining funds help support diocesan services and agencies, including the Catholic Charities Agency, Catholic Communications and Catholic schools.

