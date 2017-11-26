PD: Woman arrested after robbing Dunkin' Donuts in Palmer

A woman has been arrested by Palmer police after she allegedly robbed a Dunkin' Donuts Sunday night.

Palmer Police Lt. Burns told Western Mass News the woman entered the Dunkin' Donuts on North Main Street armed with a knife around 8:38 p.m.

The woman reportedly got away with an unknown amount of cash, then fled on foot, according to Lt. Burns.

Palmer police took the woman into custody shortly after the armed robbery. Since the incident is under investigation, her identity has not been released at this time.

Police report that no one was hurt.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

