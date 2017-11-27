A colder night ahead, but warming up through mid-week

High pressure will build overhead tonight, which will help to lighten winds across southern New England. Here in the Pioneer Valley, with dry air in place and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with a good, thick frost developing through dawn. Layer up for the morning, it will be cold and calm.

Bright sunshine on tap for Tuesday will help to warm temperatures quickly and by the afternoon, most return to the mid-40s. Some higher elevations may only reach the low 40s, but everyone will see a mostly sunny day. We will have a light breeze throughout the day, but by the evening, winds out of the south will increase and we stay breezy overnight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperatures will be on the rise as southerly winds increase and Tuesday night, our lows only drop into the middle and upper 30s. Wednesday we will see highs climb into the 50s before the front comes through, but once it does, temps will drop back to the teens by Wednesday night! Any showers with this cold front will miss us well to the north, but we will likely see a period of clouds.

High pressure will bring another chilly, quiet, dry day to western Mass Thursday with some morning sunshine. Clouds increase ahead of our next front that will bring rain chances late Thursday night through Friday morning. Not much rain is expected with this system, but it may slow down Friday morning travel.

Skies will clear out Friday afternoon as our cold front moves offshore, but low pressure looks to develop out to see along the boundary. This low-while well to our east-may keep clouds and a gusty breeze around Saturday. A trough moves into the Northeast Sunday, keeping us chilly, but dry.

