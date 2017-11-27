Sun & clouds, brisk and chilly today

It will be brisk and chilly today under a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be a few flurries here and there this morning. Temperatures will reach into the middle 40's but the breeze will make it feel a bit cooler.

With clear skies and very little wind overnight temperatures will tumble into the teens so tomorrow will be a cold start. However readings will bounce back nicely by the afternoon with highs near 50.

A weak front will move through on Wednesday with a few clouds but the day is looking nice with readings into the middle 50's. Behind the front it will turn a bit cooler but seasonable and dry on Thursday! We may see some rain on Friday.