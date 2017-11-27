State Police issue Silver Alert for missing Southbridge man

A 64-year-old man from Southbridge has gone missing, now State Police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Dennis Gahagan was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

"Gahagan suffers from a serious memory impairment and left the residence feeling ill without notifying family where he was going," State Police explained Monday.

He's 5'7", weighs 160 lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair and may be driving a 2 door, grey 2006 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate that reads 1SD930.

"Gahagan is in possession of a cellphone, but it is turned off and attempts to ping its location have been unsuccessful," noted State Police.

Take a close look at the photo to your right. If you've seen Gahagan or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 9-1-1. You can also contact Sgt. Roettger at the Southbridge Police Department at 508-764-5420.

