Chicopee Police arrest Springfield man on several drug charges

A Springfield man is facing several charges after investigators found him sleeping in a parked car.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that an officer was on-patrol in the Willimansett section of the city around 4:40 a.m. Sunday when he encountered a state police cruiser that stopped next to a parked and running vehicle that was occupied by a male driver.

Both the officer and trooper approached the car and saw that the driver - identified by police as 24-year-old Naithen Soto of Indian Orchard - appeared to be sleeping with a burned out cigarette reportedly in his hand.

Police knocked on the window and Soto awoke and rolled down the window.

"The operator was asked for his license, to which he replied he did not have one. Speaking with the party further, it appeared he was confused and did not know where he was parked," Wilk explained.

Wilk said that their officer then saw a bag on the floor between Soto's feet with a white powder in it.

Soto was told to get out of the car and police then reportedly found a mirror that had scratches and residue on it on the floor. He was patted down and an empty wax paper with markings on it, used for heroin, was allegedly found in his pocket.

"After further investigation, more empty heroin packets were located as well as a fanny pack. Inside that pack, more packets were located, used for heroin, as well as more baggies with white powder believed to be cocaine," Wilk said.

Over $800 in cash was also found hidden in a small compartment near the front seat, while a bundle of marijuana and digital scale were found in a hidden area inside the glove compartment.

Soto was arrested and charged with possession of a class A drug (heroin), possession of a class A drug (heroin) subsequent offense, possession of a class B drug (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a class B drug (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a class D drug, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was ordered held on $140 bail pending his arraignment in Chicopee District Court.

