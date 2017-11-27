Suspect sought after two people are stabbed in Springfield

Investigators are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed two people Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 10 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to 885 Carew Street and found two stabbing victims.

Walsh noted that it appears that the victims were trying to break up a fight between two men when one of the men stabbed them.

Detectives did recover a knife at the scene.

Both victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area in a older model, white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police major crimes unit at (413) 787-6355.

