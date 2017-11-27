Springfield woman arrested for second OUI offense

A Springfield woman is facing her second OUI offense following her weekend arrest.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that an officer was on-patrol in Chicopee Falls when, as he was coming down Paine Avenue, a car was seen heading northbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed.

"As he got closer, he saw the vehicle swerving back and forth crossing the lanes. At several points, the vehicle was totally in the opposite lane. When he reached the intersection of Walnut and Broadway, he had to slam on his brakes, and pull as far right as possible, as the speeding vehicle was in his lane, coming at him," Wilk explained.

After the vehicle had passed, the officer turned around and tried to catch up to the car. He then saw it stopped halfway at a red light into the intersection of Belcher and East Streets.

The light turned green, the vehicle continued, and the officer's lights and siren were activated.

"The speeding vehicle made such an abrupt stop, the vehicle shook, and came within inches of striking a parked car," Wilk added.

The officer walked up to the driver's side window after stopping it on Belcher Street and found the female driver - identified as 45-year-old Dara Howard of Springfield - slumped over the steering wheel.

Howard was reportedly asked for her license and registration approximately 10 times and, according to police, took five minutes to find it.

Wilk noted that Howard was asked where she believed she was, to which she answered "Carew Street" in Springfield. He added that the officer also reportedly detected an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her "which got stronger as she spoke."

"The female operator was asked if she consumed alcohol, and at first denied any. When asked again, she answered 'a few' but could not state how many or type," Wilk said.

Howard was placed under arrest on charges including operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lanes violations. She was held on $540 bail pending arraignment Monday in Chicopee District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.