NTSB investigating plane crash that killed 89-year-old pilot

PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Vermont are investigating what was the cause of a fatal plane crash that killed an 89-year-old Massachusetts man.

Vermont State Police say Windsor, Massachusetts, resident Norman Baker died in the Wednesday crash in Pittsford, Vermont. An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene this weekend collecting wreckage.

An NTSB spokesman tells WCAX-TV a preliminary report on the crash will be coming within the month.

Police said Friday the medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy.

