Donate unwanted, broken instruments for Springfield music education

You can help the children of the Springfield Public Schools who don't have access to musical instruments.

Now through December 23, donate unwanted and broken wind or string instruments to the Northampton Community Music Center at 139 South Street in Northampton as part of the Play It Forward Music Drive.

The instruments will then be donated, repaired, and assigned to students who are a part of the Sonido Musica elementary, middle, and high school partnership programs.

Over the last four years, the Sonido Musica program has expanded from three Springfield middle schools to reach over 1,000 Springfield students at 20 elementary, middle, and high schools.

For more information, contact the Northampton Community Music center at (413) 585-0001.

