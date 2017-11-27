Westfield youth football to compete in regional championship

Westfield youth football's senior division is hoping for a chance at national recognition.

The Bombers are gearing up for the National Youth Football Championship at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

The team will first have to get by a regional competition game in New Jersey.

We spoke with the assistant coach who had nothing but praise for his players.

"This is the equivalent of the Little League World Series for this team that's been together for about eight years. This is a defining moment for them. They are truly a special group of kids. Our coaches are honored to be part of their success, but they have definitely earned this," said assistant coach Brian Daley.

The team was invited to the regional tournament after winning the SAFL Championship.

They are set to leave for New Jersey on Friday.

