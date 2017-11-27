Massachusetts gas prices down 5 cents this week

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are down five cents this week.
AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.48 per gallon. That's three cents below the national average of $2.51.
The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 42 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.06 per gallon.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.33 per gallon and as high as $2.65 in Massachusetts.
