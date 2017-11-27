Four arrested on drug charges following Monson traffic stop

Four people are facing charges after being arrested following a weekend traffic stop in Monson.

Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski said that on Saturday night, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was

As a result of that stop, 1,000 bags of heroin were seized and the four people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Police added that one of the suspects was reportedly already out on bail on two pending court cases that involved heroin distribution.

James Hasselman, 29, of Monson, 35-year-old Joanna Lee Valardi of Monson, 26-year-old Ashley Leneau of Warren, and 36-year-old Jamene Murphy of Lanesboro are all facing charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, trafficking in heroin, and two counts of wanton or reckless risk of injury or abuse to a child.

"There were also two young children in the vehicle at the time of the stop that were later placed into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services," Kozloski noted.

All four suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.