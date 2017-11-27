Tick season not over quite yet

Despite the colder temperatures, tick season is still going strong.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Tick Testing Laboratory based at UMass Amherst said that not only are ticks still out, but they are twice as likely to be infected then ticks found during the summer.

"Unsurprisingly, this is a female deer tick. This time of year, it's 95 percent o what you're going to find," said senior lab technician Tim Daly.

That was the tick found on our own Beth Ward - the one that found a home on her arm over the weekend while hunting for a Christmas tree.

"You can see the mouth parts are all intact, the legs are intact. It's a very photogenic tick," Daly added.

Photogenic, but there's a good chance it's carrying a tick-borne illness.

"The adult ticks that we have right now in the fall and will have again in the spring are twice as likely to be infected as nymphal ticks that we have in the summer," said Dr. Stephen Rich, director of the UMass Laboratory of Medical Zoology.

People from across the country can send ticks they find on themselves to UMass to be tested for Lyme and a whole host of other tick-borne diseases.

This fall is busier then ever.

"The numbers are up from what they were last year," Rich explained.

Rich told Western Mass News that ticks don't mind frost. In fact, they love the weather we've had lately: cold nights, 40-degree days.

"People doing last minute yard work, people getting their Christmas trees that's more likelihood for tick exposure. You can't let your guard down," Rich noted.

Your best bet is to always protect yourself and layering up in this cold weather won't do it.

"Layers don't necessarily protect you because ticks are looking for a really tight spot," Rich said.

What does help?

"We ask people to tuck their pant-legs into their socks and if you are really cautious, you should use permethrin which we put on clothing that kills ticks on contact," Rich said.

As for Beth's tick...

"The body hasn't even started to engorge yet, so it probably wasn't attached too long and didn't feed too much," Daly said.

Rich said that the only time we can breath easier when it comes to ticks is when there is a blanket of snow on the ground.

For more information on how to get a tick checked at the UMass lab, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.