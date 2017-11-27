Palmer couple turns recycled materials into works of art

A Palmer couple is turning recycled materials into works of art and works of fun.

Their Steampunk design has caught the attention of many - even thieves.

However, these two artists take pride in building together to give back to those who deserve it.

It's a form of art that can turn that pile in the backyard into a well-crafted thing of beauty.

For Veronica Gaudreau and Brian Eoin, Steampunk has become their life-long passion, creating sculptures, stoves, masks, even full flegged bicycles ready for the road.

"We get to use our imagination, creativity, ingenuity, just creating something with a big wow factor that I think everyone will enjoy," Gaudreau said.

Gaudreau told Western Mass News that Steampunk design is like 'the future from a Victorian perspective'.

Everything they build is 100 percent recycled and they are not for sale. They are designed to give to kids and families who will make the most of them.

"If you take a look around, there's a lot of things you could use, a lot of things you can do, and you don't have to go out and buy new stuff to do it," Eoin said.

Some of their creations go out in the front for all to see. Dozens have stopped to take a look.

One bike has become so popular, it was actually stolen out of their yard.

"Brian had noticed it wasn't there and we looked around that we didn't bring it somewhere else in the yard," Gaudreau added.

The hot commodity was their custom made vintage bicycle with a sidecar big enough for an adult.

"These are from a recycled grill. This is from a recycled bicycle. This right here is a suitcase, made into a seat," Eoin added.

The bike was only out for a few days before it was stolen. Luckily, this couple has cameras and caught the whole thing from start to finish.

The thieves rode the bike seven miles into ware before ditching it, only they left a driver's license behind.

Police are currently working to track them down.

While the bike will need some serious work to bring back to life, repairs or not, this couple hopes their work can inspire others to think together.

"If you have a friend that has a special skill, get together and create something cool with it," Gaudreau said.

The couple actually documents their progress. For a more in-depth look at each of their Steampunk projects, check out their YouTube channel.

You can contact them for something custom by emailing ravenandgear@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.