Chicopee store owner speaks out after armed robbery

Two armed robberies remain under investigation tonight in Chicopee.

The hold-ups took place early Sunday morning and police believe the same person is responsible.

In one of the cases, a convenience store lost hundreds of dollars - a tough loss during this holiday season.

Early mornings in November mean cold air and darkness.

For Ahmad Amin, those mornings also mean alertness.

"Four or five times," Amin noted.

Amin has been through this before. He said that he knows what to do when someone with a gun approaches him in his store.

"I just complied with whatever he said. I just gave him the money when he asked for it," Amin added.

With his back turned and his hands above his head, Amin listened as a masked, armed robber stole hundreds of dollars from his cash register.

Security cameras were working and Amin has given the video to the police department, so they can do a full investigation to find the person responsible.

One photo captured from one of Amin's eight security cameras shows the masked robber inside the store.

In surveillance video from outside Basics Plus Mini Mart, you can see a masked person exit a vehicle and walk into the store.

"He asked me to turn around and don't look at him and keep your hands up," Amin noted.

Amin told Western Mass News that he felt not scared, but frustrated with the robber.

"The message for them: it won't take them anywhere. If you are honest, you want to work hard, you can make it in this country," Amin explained.

Originally from Pakistan, Amin moved to the United States in his mid-20s and now calls Chicopee home.

"I used to work at night and in the daytime, I would go to school. I finished my school and I made it," Amin said.

An inspiration to his family.

"I've been helping out over here for years," said Hasan Nadeem, Amin's nephew.

Nadeem just opened up his own Basics Plus Mini Mart in Ludlow. He said that he has a great role model.

"If you really want to work and be honest and don't hurt anybody, you can reach to your goals. You can make it in this country," Amin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE CHICOPEE and your tip.

