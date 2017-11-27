Headstones vandalized at St. Michael's Cemetery in Springfield

It's been two weeks since as many as 14 headstones were vandalized at St. Michael's Cemetery in Springfield.

Now, the diocese is being forced to foot the bill to get these repair the gravestones.

"That's just kind of ridiculous," said Daniel McGrath of Hampden.

It's supposed to be a place of peace and quiet, but two Mondays before Thanksgiving, Springfield Police said that someone entered the cemetery and desecrated over a dozen grave sites.

Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, said that the incident occurred the night of Monday, November 13 into Tuesday, November 14. It was then reported to police on November 14,

It's a sharp contrast to the words at the gate to St. Michael's: May they rest in peace.

"What would they think if somebody did that to their parents? They wouldn't like that very much," McGrath added.

With force, the gravestones were toppled by what the diocese is calling a vandal - from the St. Bernadette parcel to the rear of the mausoleum in the center of the cemetery.

McGrath spoke with Western Mass News as he visited the graves of his wife's family, not far from where the vandalism took place.

"I'm almost lost for words when I see something like that tipped over. Ya know, why?" McGrath said.

According to the diocese, there were 14 headstones knocked down and they said that the cemetery will have to bear the cost of that, totaling what could be a couple thousand dollars.

Sometime this week, the toppled headstones are expected to rise again, back to where they belong.

McGrath, who works in construction, said that he wants to see this sort thing come to an end and to do so is an easy fix.

"I really think they should have three or four rebars in there anchoring it, in addition to the lead, then they can't tip them over. Takes a few minutes to do it," McGrath noted.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the person or persons responsible would be charged with destroying or defacing a grave or memorial to the dead. That is a felony with a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Dupont added that the diocese has identified a contractor to repair the stones and it's hoped that that work will begin at the contractor's earliest available date.

