Religious leaders gather in Springfield to discuss security

Dozens of people gathered in Springfield tonight to talk about ways to pray safely.

Following a church shooting in Texas last month, religious leaders said they want to be prepared.

A church leader talked about other low-profile church shootings, two of which he said took place on the same day as the Texas mass church shooting.

These examples were detailed as examples as to why so many religious leaders gathered here in Springfield tonight to talk about increasing security inside and outside churches.

There was also a U.S. Marshal and a Springfield police officer in attendance tonight, as religious leaders and churchgoers brainstormed ways to increase security, calling it a part of their mission.

"We received lots of calls at the Council of Churches about what can we do to prepare for things of this nature?" said Archbishop Timothy Paul.

This could be anything from having an armed officer outside during services, or someone inside the building undercover.

Some churches don't believe in guns, so their security would differ from another church's plan.

The actual details about the security that churches would have following this meeting would be up to those churches individually.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.