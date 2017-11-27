Family identifies woman killed in Springfield fire

The woman killed in a Springfield fire last week has been identified by her family.

They said that the mother of six had an infectious laugh and now, the family is trying to pay for her funeral expenses.

It's been one week since the fire on Quincy Street. The victim's family said today that they keep hoping this is all a bad dream.

Last week, firefighters were called to 99-101 Quincy Street. Flames billowed out of the windows and claimed the life of 31-year-old Waleska Torres, but her friends called her Manika.



"She was awesome. She was 31 years old and a mother of six - five boys and one girl. Very hard worker. She was also a caregiver, she was a CNA. She loved her job and aspired to become a nurse," said one family member who did not want to be identified.



That's the voice of Manika's family member. With the investigation into this fire ongoing, the family wanted to protect their identities.

However, she said she is happy to tell Manika's story. She said that the kids range in age from 6 to 16 and they all miss their mom.



"All we can do is hang on to the memories and keep her legacy alive and push these kids to be somebody their momma could be proud of," that family member added.



Iris Larreugi, 20, of Springfield has been charged with arson, according to the Hamden County District Attorney's office. They have not officially released any other information at this time and this family is waiting for answers



"They need their mom. It's the holidays, they're taking this very very hard," the family member explained.



This family needs help for the funeral expenses for Manika. They said that any additional funds will go towards raising her children.

Her loud laugh could be heard from a room away and she left an impression on so many people.

The family is hopeful they can honor her memory.



'We're trying to seek help from family and her friends. She was well known by a lot of people...to try and at least cover the funeral expenses," the family member said.

The family is hoping to hold a small private service for Mankia sometime this week.

