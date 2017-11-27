Friends remember sailor with WMass ties killed in aircraft crash

One of the three U.S. sailors killed in last week's crash in the Philippine Sea spent his early years in a Berkshire County community.

While he moved away after high school, those who still live here in the Bay State said that Lt. Steven Combs - a native of Dalton - left a lasting impression.

The Navy is calling Combs a hero. Those who grew up with him though tell us that he was also a great brother, son, and friend.

"He was a true friend, loyal...just an awesome guy," said Brian Pedrotti.

Pedrotti told Western Mass News that the two became best friends on the very first day of kindergarten.

"Most of my memories from the first 18 years of my life are with Steve and our close knit group of friends," Pedrotti explained.

Combs and two other sailors were killed the day before Thanksgiving as their cargo plane crashed into the Philippine Sea.

The Navy said it would have been far greater loss of life if not for Combs' heroic actions behind the controls.

"From a very young age, he wanted to become a pilot for as long as I can remember," Pedrotti added.

Combs' ambitions to fly are clear in the now closed St. Joseph's Central High School yearbook, where Combs was also the captain of the soccer and ski teams in 2007

"He was the MVP of Berkshire County when he was a senior and was one of the best skiers in the state," Pedrotti noted.

Pedrotti says Combs' time in the Navy was coming to a close and that next summer, Combs would have been a guest at his wedding.

"In March, he was supposed to be coming back for good. We had started making plans to see each other again," Pedrotti said.

While he will be remembered by the Navy as a heroic pilot, Pedrotti said that Combs was so much more.

"He was a brother to two sisters, great son, and a hero to the whole country," Pedrotti said.

The cause of the crash that claimed Combs' life is under investigation.

