Chicopee Police identify dead body discovered on Chicopee Street

Chicopee Police responded to the woods on Chicopee Street near WACE Radio yesterday around 4:18pm for the discovery of a deceased party.

Chicopee Detectives, as well as Mass. State Police Crime Scene investigated the death.

The body was identified to be Ronald Jubenville, 56 years old of Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that investigators found no signs of foul play and don't deem the death to be suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting the official cause of death from the medical examiner.

