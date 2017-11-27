Chicopee Police investigate dead body discovered on Chicopee Street

Chicopee Police have responded to the area of 326 Chicopee Street near the dike area for the discovery of a deceased party.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News that investigators don't suspect any foul play or the death to be suspicious at this time.

Detectives are currently still on scene conducting their investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

