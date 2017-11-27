Granby High School placed on lockdown when student pulled a knife on officer

Granby Police responded to Granby High School this morning around 11am following an incident involving a male student in possession of a knife.

The incident began when a male student was confronted by staff and the school resource officer in the guidance office.

The student was said to have become “enraged and assaultive,” attacked the school resource officer, and pulled a knife and a metal club out of his backpack.

Granby Police note that the student was significantly larger than the officer.

The school was soon placed on lockdown (shelter in place) for the safety of the students and staff.

The student was said to have continuously threatened the officer with the weapons while the officer requested backup.

The student was able to be contained by the school resource officer in the guidance officer at gunpoint while the other officers arrived.

The students were asked repeatedly to drop the knife by the officer.

Granby Police also note that there were no students in the guidance office, however there were other staff members present.

When the officers arrived, a policeman unholstered a taser and once again order the student to drop the knife.

The student eventually complied, was placed under arrest without incident and transported to Granby Police Dept. for booking.

The school lockdown was eventually lifted when the situation was made safe.

The student was transported to the Hadley Juvenile Court to be arraigned for a number of charges.

High School Principal Steve Sullivan placed an all call to parents to inform them of the incident and ensure them the situation had ended peacefully.

The Granby School Administration and Granby Police Department are working together to investigate the incident and to make sure that all students and staff that may have witnessed the incident, or had information leading up to it, are interviewed and offered services.

