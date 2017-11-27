Bright Night's 5K Road Race 2017 kicks off in Forest Park

500 runners had a great night for the Bright Night's 5K Road Race through Forest Park.

Registration for the race is sold out and runners told Western Mass News that that's nothing new. They called today's race a family favorite!

A big part of why the race is such a success is the festive lighting displays.

Runners say it’s quite magical.

A lot of the runners also dress up in holiday outfits.

The race began at Seuss Land Arch to Picknelly Field and back to Seuss Land.

