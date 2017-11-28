Classes resume at Granby High after student threatens officer

Numerous charges have been filed against a Granby High School student after police said he threatened a school resource officer with weapons.

The incident prompted a lockdown mid-day Monday, but school was back in session today.

The superintendent told us that assemblies were held today to emphasize the importance of safety in the school following yesterday's incident.

The move comes as the police chief in Granby said that the ability to shut down any threat yesterday was thanks to someone within the school seeing something and reporting it to police.

It was back to school at Granby High one day after a student pulled a knife and a club from his backpack and attacked the school resource officer.

"Granby Police officers never want to have to pull out their gun," said Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.

Due to the age of the student, police said that they can only share that he is a tenth grader at the school.

A press release from the department stated:

"The school resource officer was able to contain the armed student in the guidance area at gun point until other officers arrived. Once other officers arrived, a taser was unholstered and the student was ordered to drop the knife. The student dropped the knife and complied with the officers demands."

The student dropped the weapons and was taken into custody.

"My daughter was really scared. She didn't know what was going on," said Catherine Quinlan.

Quinlan told Western Mass News that her daughter was at lunch when the incident prompted a school-wide lockdown.

"She said a lot of students were really nervous and scared of what was going on," Quinlan explained.

Tuesday morning, she praised the police response.

"I think he did a really get job and the police are really close distance wise from the school," Quinlan said.

This as Wishart stressed the importance of the unfortunately all too common phrase - if you see something, say something.

"Who knows how this turns out if someone doesn't have the courage to come forward and say something," Wishart added.

Granby Police said that the tenth grade student was taken to Hadley Juvenile Court to be arraigned on several charges.

Wishart said that in his seven years in as chief, he hasn't experienced any kind of incident like the one that took place yesterday. He praised the school resource officers training that prevented any injuries including to the student.

