Granby student responsible for high school lockdown to be arraigned today

A Granby High School student faces numerous charges today after pulling a knife and club on a school resource officer.

Granby police said the student was brought into the guidance office for questioning after the school had been informed that they may have had a knife with them.

When the school’s resource officer questioned the student, police said the student became “enraged and assaultive,” attacking the officer, before taking out a knife and club from their backpack.

At this time, the school was placed on lockdown. But that has since been lifted.

According to police, the student continued to threaten the resource officer and staff in the guidance office, and was held at gunpoint by the officer until backup arrived.

Police added that the student was significantly larger than the officer.

From there, responding Granby Police officers threatened to tase the student unless they dropped the knife.

Eventually, the boy did drop it, and was arrested before anybody was hurt.

There were no students in the guidance office at the time of the incident.

This student was taken to Hadley Juvenile Court where they will be arraigned on several charges.

The school, which was put into lockdown while the incident took place, will resume normal activities today.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.