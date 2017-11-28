Bright but cold start!

Temperatures tumbled into the teens early this morning but readings are climbing fast under a sunny sky! Bright sunshine is on tap for all day and will help to warm temperatures quickly and by the afternoon, readings will reach into the mid-40s. We will have a light breeze throughout the day, but by the evening, winds out of the south will increase and we stay breezy overnight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Tonight will not be as cold with increasing clouds and a southerly breeze. Lows only drop into the middle and upper 30s. This front will come through dry and clouds will quickly give way to sunshine tomorrow morning. Temperatures will climb into the 50s tomorrow afternoon before colder air drains in behind the front. By Thursday morning readings will be down into the teens!

High pressure will bring another chilly, quiet, dry day to western Mass Thursday with some high clouds increasing ahead of our next front that will bring light rain late Thursday night through Friday morning. Not much rain is expected with this system,but there could be a light mix across the higher terrain. We are not expecting much.

The sun will return Friday afternoon and right now the weekend looks dry and seasonable. There may be some coastal development by the second hald of the weekend that we will be watching closely.